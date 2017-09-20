Cyclist in critical condition after collision with van in Bassetlaw

A cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after a serious collision with a van in Bassetlaw yesterday.

It happened on the A638 in Retford just before 4pm.

Police are now asking motorists who may have information or dash cam footage to come forward.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “A cyclist was involved in a collision with a stationary van just before 4pm yesterday (Tuesday 1 September 2017).

“The male cyclist was taken to Bassetlaw District General Hospital with serious injuries. His condition is described as critical.”

Call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 570 of 19 September 2017.