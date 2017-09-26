Cyclist dies after van collision in Bassetlaw

A cyclist has died after colliding with a van on a major Bassetlaw road.

The crash occurred on the A638 at Retford on Tuesday, September 19 when a cyclist was involved in a collision with a stationary van just before 4pm.

Tragically, as a result of the collision, the 67-year-old cyclist died in hospital on Monday, September 25.

Investigators are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision or who has dashboard camera footage to please call on 101, quoting incident number 570 of 19 September 2017.