CUTE VIDEO: Give a dog a home for life

A heart-warming film about the relationship between a boy and his rescue dog has been released to promote the adoption of pups.

The movie has been released ahead of Christmas, following the popularity of the ‘Adopt Don’t Shop’ campaign against puppy farming.

When Harry Met Hero, mini-film release by HOWND

The two-minute film starts with a chance encounter at a local fishing pond between a nine-year-old boy called Harry and an abandoned puppy, later named Hero. Realising Hero is alone, Harry convinces his mother to adopt him.

They subsequently navigate through the years as loyal companions, taking on the challenges of adolescence and adulthood, while creating timeless memories as inseparable best friends. The film ends with an ageing Hero wanting to rest instead of playing with Harry, in the same location they met 10 years ago and to which they regularly visit.

Directed by Toby Stewart of Crocodile Films and produced by Ben Owusu, the movie reflects the special bond we have with our dogs over a lifetime.

This link is something appreciated by dog grooming products company HOWND, which has launched the film. “Almost everyone has experienced a special connection to a dog that endures over the years. It’s sometimes difficult to describe such a bond in words - but we feel that Harry and Hero represent this idea beautifully on-screen,” said Jo Amit, co-founder of HOWND, who wrote the original script for filming.

“The story was inspired by my family’s own experience of a rescue dog and the timeless memories we created together. Being advocates of the ‘Adopt Don’t Shop’ campaign, we had a very clear idea of what we wanted to communicate in the film. Those who watch the movie will realise that Harry actually rescues Hero, who is abandoned and alone. In return, Harry gets a lifetime of joy and happiness. This isn’t a unique story by any means - but that’s what makes this movie special. It’s a celebration of the connection between a dog who is rescued and a boy who wants a companion, a feeling that many of us have experienced.

“Being a Cruelty Free International certified brand, we’re proud that this movie shines a light on our business values and ethos. We can’t wait to see what the reception to this film is from our customers and beyond. We feel the themes from ‘When Harry Met Hero” are timeless.”

#WhenHarryMetHero is now available to view on HOWND’s social media channels - including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. It can also be viewed on the brand’s official website.