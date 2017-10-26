Curious Kirkby man downloaded bestiality videos

A Kirkby man who told police he downloaded bestiality videos because he was “curious” has been spared jail, a court heard.

Police from the Sexual Exploitation Unit raided Mark Flower’s Swifts View home, on January 4, and discovered 92 videos portraying sex acts with sheep and dogs on his computers.

Prosecutor Lee Shepherd said: “He told police he did it out of curiousity and wasn’t aware it was an offence.”

Sentencing Flower on Thursday, district judge Leo Pyle said he took the defence of curiousity “with a pinch of salt”.

“I often see this kind of minimisation and frankly it doesn’t wash with me,” he said.

Flower, 50, admitted possessing extreme pornographic images, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on October 5.

Satinder Bath, mitigating, said Flower was a single man, who lived alone, and supported his poorly elderly parents with twice daily visits.

District judge Leo Pyle told Flower: “There are better things you could be doing with your spare time than waste it with this sort of thing.

“Leave this court under no illusions - it’s illegal to download this material.

“It’s completely abhorrent to any normal person and any repetition will result in you going to prison.”

A four month prison sentence was suspended for 12 months the district judge ruled, because of “strong personal mitigation” and because Flower was “a hard-working man with a responsible job.”

Flower was ordered to carry out 20 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £85 costs and a government tax of £115. His computers were also forfeited.