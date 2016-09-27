Cubs hit the capital for a day of adventure

Cubs and adult volunteers from Worksop, Retford and Shireoaks, joined cubs from across Nottinghamshire on a day of exploration, adventure and discovery in London as part of Cubs 100 centenary celebrations.

In the capital the cubs visited both the Science Museum and the Natural History Museum.

They also tried out experiments that created explosions, bubbles and electric shocks and become Dino-Explorers as they hunted for fossils and explored many of the world’s natural wonders.

They also joined together for a giant picnic at Hyde Park where they hunted for famous London landmarks, played games and made new friends.

Dan Wood, head of cub scouting for the Nottinghamshire Scouts said, “The idea for this adventure was suggested by a group of cubs almost two years ago.

“I’m so proud that we have been able to work together to deliver exactly what the young people wanted.

“And of course, none of this would have been possible without the 200 adults who volunteered to join the adventure too.”

Cubs100 will culminate in December, when all 2,500 Nottinghamshire cubs will join others around the UK as part of the biggest party ever event.