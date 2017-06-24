Cruel burglars swipe charity funds being raised to fly child cancer patient to US for treatment

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Sutton saw offenders steal charity cash being raised for amchild with a rare liver cancer.

The break-in happened at the Jimmy Beans Children’s Play and Party Centre on Coxmoor Road between 2am and 2.35am on Thursday, June 2.

A considerable amount of the stolen cash was taken from the till and two collection boxes for the ‘A Dollar for Dawson’ Appeal – a campaign raising funds to fly a poorly child with a rare liver cancer to the USA for treatment.

The offenders are described as white males, aged 16 to 22 years, of slim build and 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins tall.

They were wearing dark clothing and face coverings, with one also wearing a dark baseball cap.

Sergeant Geoff Brown, the officer in the case, said: “Stealing is a despicable crime but to steal from a charity is utterly heartless. There was a considerable amount of money in the collection boxes.

“We are determined to trace the persons responsible and are urging anybody with any information to report it to us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information about the burglary is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 197 of 22 June 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.