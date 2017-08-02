Crosses laid in Worksop to commemorate Passchendaele fallen

Have your say

Commemorations to mark the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele were held in Worksop this week as crosses were laid in tribute to thousands of fallen soliders.

In a moving service organised by the local branch of the Royal British Legion, a total of 50 crosses were laid in the Memorial Gardens in honour of brave servicemen who lost their lives in the 1917 battle.

Tribites were laid by John Handley, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council, Simon Greaves, leader Bassetlaw District Council and Sybil Fielding, charter mayor of Worksop.

Also in attendance were Peter Hopkins, chairman of Nottinghamshire British legion, Glynn Gilfoyle, Nottinghamshire County Councillor for Worskop East ward, along with members of the public.

Worcester and Sherwood Foresters Association paraded their standard and the Worksop Air Cadets recited the roll of honour during the ceremony.

Ray Fielding, secretary of the Worksop branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “This was a very dignified and meaningful event.

“It was most fitting that the Sherwood Foresters were represented and able to parade their standard as well as lay crosses.

“This was an Act of Remembrance that spanned across all age ranges.

“I would like to pay tribute to 303 Squadron Worksop Air Cadets for their very special contribution in recalling the role of honour.”

Following the laying of crosses a special service took place at the Crossing Church on Newcastle Avenue.

The service was led by Reverend Geoffrey Clarke, who is the personal chaplain to the Royal British Legion Worksop branch.

On November 10 this year the Legion will be laying a wreath at the location at 11am.

The branch is currently “making every effort” to trace servicemen from the Worksop area who gave their lives at Passchendaele.

If any relatives or friends know of anyone who died they can contact the Legionvia their website at http://www.rbl-worksop.org or by calling 01909 501362.

They will then have the opportunity to lay additional crosses in honour of their loved one.

Passchendaele is said to be one of the bloodiest battles of World War One, producing 700,000 casualties among British, allied and German troops.