Worksop: see who has been before the courts

Mansfield Magistrates' Court
The following people from the Worksop area have recently appeared before Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Liam Gerald Gilfoyle, 28, of Swaledale, Worksop: admitted assaulting a man and obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 20 days, victim surcharge of £85 and costs imposed of £150.

Leroy Wyatt, 33, of Potter Street, Worksop: found guilty of four counts of assaulting a woman by beating. Also found guilty of coercive behaviour. He was committed to prison for a total of 26 weeks. A restraining order was made and a victim surcharge of £115 imposed.

Daniel Davy, 36, of Crown Place, Worksop: admitted assaulting a man by beating him. He was committed to prison for 84 days, suspended for 12 months, with an unpaid work requirement of 80 hours and ordered to pay compensation of £150. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85. 

Miscellaneous

Troy Mullen, 37, of Bradford Street, Worksop: pleaded guilty to outraging public decency by being naked in a public place. He also pleaded guilty to stealing groceries worth £112.15 from Asda and failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. The offence was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for an overall sentence of 31 weeks.

Matthew Morris, 46, of Sandy Lane, Worksop: admitted using threatening or abusive behaviour. He was ordered to pay compensation of £80 and costs of £85.