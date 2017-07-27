Worksop: see who has been before the courts

The following people from the Worksop area have recently appeared before Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Liam Gerald Gilfoyle, 28, of Swaledale, Worksop: admitted assaulting a man and obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 20 days, victim surcharge of £85 and costs imposed of £150.

Leroy Wyatt, 33, of Potter Street, Worksop: found guilty of four counts of assaulting a woman by beating. Also found guilty of coercive behaviour. He was committed to prison for a total of 26 weeks. A restraining order was made and a victim surcharge of £115 imposed.

Daniel Davy, 36, of Crown Place, Worksop: admitted assaulting a man by beating him. He was committed to prison for 84 days, suspended for 12 months, with an unpaid work requirement of 80 hours and ordered to pay compensation of £150. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Miscellaneous

Troy Mullen, 37, of Bradford Street, Worksop: pleaded guilty to outraging public decency by being naked in a public place. He also pleaded guilty to stealing groceries worth £112.15 from Asda and failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. The offence was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for an overall sentence of 31 weeks.

Matthew Morris, 46, of Sandy Lane, Worksop: admitted using threatening or abusive behaviour. He was ordered to pay compensation of £80 and costs of £85.