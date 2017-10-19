Two arrested and suspected class A drugs found in Worksop

Two men have been arrested after police carried out a drugs warrant in Worksop today (Thursday).
An amount of what is believed to be class A drugs was found at a property on Greenacre Road.
A 41-year-old and a 56-year-old man were arrested.
