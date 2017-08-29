These are the prescription drugs that could see you BANNED from driving under tough new laws

In March 2015, improved screening equipment to crack down on drug drivers were introduced as well as new limits for nine prescription drugs.

As a result, around four motorists a day are being convicted for offences including being in charge of, attempting to drive, or causing death after exceeding the legal drug limit.

The new law makes it illegal to drive with certain drugs in the body above specified limits which includes eight illegal drugs and nine prescription drugs.

In 2015, 1,442 motorists a day were convicted as a result of new penalties with conviction rates at a huge 98 per cent.

Transport Minister Paul Maynard said: “Driving under the influence of drugs has no place in our society. It devastates families and ruins lives.

“Our tough approach has taken dangerous drivers off our roads and is stopping other crimes taking place.

“With higher prosecutions and convictions, we are delivering on our clear message that if you take drugs and drive, you will face the consequences.”

If caught, drivers can lose their licence for at least a year, be fined up to £5,000 or even end up in prison.

owever, many people are still unaware of which general prescription drugs could see them over this limit.

There is a zero tolerance approach to eight drugs most associated with illegal use, with limits set at a level where any claims of accidental exposure can be ruled out.

There is also a road safety risk based approach to nine drugs most associated with medical use.

This is the the Government’s list of medicinal drugs that come under the law and the threshold limit.

amphetamine250µg/L

clonazepam50µg/L

diazepam550µg/L

flunitrazepam300µg/L

lorazepam100µg/L

methadone500µg/L

morphine80µg/L

oxazepam300µg/L

temazepam1,000µg/L

A Government spokesperson said: “You should continue taking medicine as advised by your doctor or healthcare professional, or according to the patient information leaflet that comes with the medicine.

“The new law gives the police powers to test and arrest drivers suspected of driving after taking certain controlled drugs in excess of specified levels.

“It also provides a medical defence if you’re taking medicine in accordance with instructions from a healthcare professional or an accompanying leaflet, provided you’re not impaired.

“If you drive and take prescription medicine, it may be helpful to keep evidence of this with you in case you’re stopped by the police.”