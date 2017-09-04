Speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras will be out across Nottinghamshire in the week commencing Monday, September 4:
* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;
* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;
* A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead;
* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;
* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;
* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;
* A612 Burton Joyce;
* A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton;
* A631 Gringley to Beckingham, near Mutton Lane;
* A6191 Southwell Road West, Mansfield;
* A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham;
* B600 Nottingham Road/Kimberley Road, Nuthall;
* B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby;
* B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;
* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;
* Main Street, Balderton;
* New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;
* Nottingham Road/Leake Road, Gotham;
* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;
* Shelford Road, Radcliffe on Trent.
For more, see www.nottspeed.com
