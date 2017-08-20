Speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras will be out across Nottinghamshire in the week commencing Monday, August 21:
* A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;
* A60 Carlton Road, Worksop;
* A60, Spion Kop;
* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;
* A612 Burton Joyce;
* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;
* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;
* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;
* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;
* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/Stockhill Lane;
* B6014 Mansfield Rd, Skegby;
* B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby;
* B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;
* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;
* Church Hill, Kirkby;
* Coppice Road, Arnold;
* Kirkby Road, Sutton;
* Main Street, Balderton;
* Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford;
* Spring Lane, Lambley.
For more, see www.nottspeed.com
