Speeding crackdown on 20 Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras are out and about on Notts roads
Mobile speed cameras will be in the following Nottinghamshire locations from Monday, January 9:
* A60 Carlton Road, Worksop;
* A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse;
* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;
* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;
* A612 Burton Joyce;
* A612 Main Road, Upton;
* A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton;
* A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham;
* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;
* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;
* A6117 Old Mill Lane, Mansfield;
* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;
* B600 Nottingham Road/Kimberley Road, Nuthall;
* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/Stockhill Lane;
* B6014 Mansfield Road, Skegby;
* B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;
* B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;
* Beechdale Road, from Robins Wood Road- Strelley Road, Nottingham;
* Church Hill, Kirkby;
* Spring Lane, Lambley.
For more details, see www.nottspeed.com