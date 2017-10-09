REVEALED: The most common names of people who commited crimes in Notts

The most common first names of the people who committed crimes in Nottinghamshire in 2016 have been revealed.
And the types of crimes committed by people with the most common first names have also been detailed.
The most common first names of the people who committed crimes in Nottinghamshire in 2016 have been revealed.
And the types of crimes committed by people with the most common first names have also been detailed.
Almost Done!
Registering with Worksop Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.