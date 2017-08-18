Police kill five terrorists wearing suicide belts in second attack in Spain

Have your say

Five terrorists wearing suicide belts rammed civilians with a car in a Spanish seaside town before being shot dead by police in a second attack to hit the country.

Seven people including a police officer were injured during the incident in Cambrils, hours after a rampaging van driver left 13 people dead and over 100 wounded in Barcelona.

Bystanders ran for their lives as a gunfire broke out close to the coastal town's beachfront promenade early on Friday morning.

Residents of the popular tourist spot were ordered to take cover indoors as bullets tore through the air.

