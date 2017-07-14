Police believe wanted man may be in Worksop

Police believe a man they want to speak in connection with an armed robbery may be in Worksop.

Officers are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Nathan Huntington, 24, who they want to speak to about an armed robbery at Betfred Bookmakers in Lincoln on Tuesday July 11.

Police believe he may be in Worksop so are specifically asking residents in this area to assist.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.