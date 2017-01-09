Have you seen missing Notts teen Angel?

Police are appealing for information to trace a 15-year-old who gone missing from her home in Nottinghamshire.

Angel Callaghan was last seen at 11pm on Sunday, January 18, in the Ollerton area.

She is described as about 5ft 3in, slim and with long, blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a brown and cream striped top with black leggings.

Angel is believed to have links to North Lincolnshire, particularly the Grimsby area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 33 of January 9, 2017.