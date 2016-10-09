Search

Crackdown on speeding motorists in Notts

Mobile speed cameras are out on Notts roads.

Mobile speed cameras are out on Notts roads.

0
Have your say

Mobile speed cameras are out and about on Nottinghamshire roads next week.

Nottinghamshire speed camera locations for next week, beginning Monday, October 10:

* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;

* A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;

* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;

* A60 Spion Kop;

* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;

* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;

* A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton;

* A616, Ompton;

* A631 Gringley to Beckingham, near Mutton Lane;

* A6075 Mansfield Road, Skegby;

* A6117 Old Milll Lane, Mansfield;

* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;

* B600 Nottingham Road/Kimberley Road, Nuthall;

* B682 Sherwood Rise to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;

* B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton;

* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/Stockhill Lane;

* B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby;

* Nottingham Road/Leake Road, Gotham;

* Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall;

* Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent.

For more, see www.nottspeed.com