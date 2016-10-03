Search

Crackdown on speeding motorists in Notts

Mobile speed cameras are out on Notts roads.

Mobile speed cameras are out and about on Nottinghamshire roads this week.

Nottinghamshire speed camera locations for this week, beginning Monday, October 3:

* A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;

* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;

* A60 Carlton Road, Worksop;

* A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* A60 Spion Kop;

* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;

* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;

* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;

* A6191 Southwell Road West, Mansfield;

* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;

* A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;

* B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby;

* B6030 Sherwood Hall Road/Clipstone Road, Mansfield;

* Beechdale Road/Hollington Road/Wigman Road, Nottingham;

* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;

* Church Hill, Kirkby;

* Clifton Road, Ruddington;

* Coppice Road, Arnold;

* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;

* Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford;

For more, see www.nottspeed.com