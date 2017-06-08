Court results for Worksop and surrounding areas

The following people from Worksop and surrounding areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Theft

Wayne Barker, 35, of Queen Street, Worksop, pleaded guilty to stealing four jars of coffee to the value of £16 belonging to Asda, six air fresheners worth £54 from Asda, air fresheners valued at £33 from Asda and four jars of coffee valued at £16 from Asda. A community order was made with a drug rehabilitation requirement for six months. He was ordered to pay compensation totalling £119.

Richard Frost, 42, of Eley Close, Worksop, pleaded guilty to stealing an iron and an electric toothbrush worth £110 from Wilkinsons. He also admitted entering the Priory Centre, Worksop, while prohibited by a criminal behaviour order. He was committed to prison for a total of 12 weeks. The offence was aggravated by a record of previous breaches of a court order. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Violence

Macauley Cliffe, 20, of Gateford Avenue, Worksop, admitted assaulting a female by beating her. He was fined £200, plus a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Scott Fox Wilson, 22, of North Crescent, Clipstone, pleaded guilty to assaulting a male by beating him. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Curtis John Staley, 28, of Bagshaw Street, Pleasley, pleaded guilty to assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty. A community order was made with a rehabilitation requirement of ten days and 60 hours’ unpaid work within the next 12 months. He was ordered to pay compensation of £150 and costs of £85.

Miscellaneous

Jordan Lee Peacock, 21, of Lincoln Street, Worksop, admitted obstructing a constable in the execution of her duty. He was discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Zion Levi Smith, 19, of Milton Drive, Worksop, pleaded guilty to sending a message via social media to a female while prohibited from doing so. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months. A restraining order was made, with costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Richard Taylor, 48, of Queen Street, Worksop, admitted damaging a door frame. The offence was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. The suspended sentence order was varied to include a 98-day curfew under electronic monitoring.

Alice Mary Hose, 28, of Kirton Close Meden Vale, admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court by failing to attend. New and varied requirement includes a drug rehabilitation requirement to be reviewed every five weeks for nine months.

Driving

Kyle Richard Thomas More, 25, of Langold, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident which caused damage to another vehicle. He was fined £276 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85. His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

Ryan Frank Aiken, 31, of Anston Court, Worksop, pleaded guilty to driving with 60 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified for 17 months, fined £269 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Peter Stokes, 41, of The Crescent, Bilsthorpe, admitted driving with 86 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. A community order for 15 days was made and he was disqualified from driving for 44 months. He also admitted failing to comply with a red traffic signal and refusing to stop when directed to do so by a constable. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Mark Andrew Slaney, 29, of Lincoln Street, Worksop, admitted driving with 97 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Michael John Sisson, 38, of Wood Lane, Church Warsop, pleaded guilty to driving with the proportion of a controlled drug Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol namely not less than 3.7 mcg per litre exceeding the prescribed limit. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.