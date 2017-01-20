BREAKING: Man charged with murder of South Yorkshire teenager Leonne Weeks

Police have charged a man with the murder of 16-year-old Dinnington teenager Leonne Weeks.

Shea Peter Heeley, 18, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, has been remanded into custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with murder.

Leonne’s body was found at about 10.55am on Monday, January 16, on a pathway just off Lordens Hill, Dinnington.

A post-mortem examination concluded that she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Temporary detective chief inspector Martin Tate said: “I’d like to thank Leonne’s family for their patience and support while we continue to conduct enquiries.

“I’d also like to thank members of the local community who have come forward with information so far.

"We are still appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in Dinnington on the evening of Sunday, January 15, into the following morning and who saw or heard anything suspicious.

“If you have any information that you think could help us with enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 256 of January 16

“If you wish to remain anonymous when passing on information, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

