Crackdown on speeding on Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras are out and about on Nottinghamshire roads this week.
Mobile speed cameras will be in the following locations during the week beginning Monday, May 1:
* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;
* A60, Spion Kop;
* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;
* A612 Burton Joyce;
* A612 Main Road, Upton;
* A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham;
* A6191 Southwell Road West, Mansfield;
* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;
* B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton;
* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/Stockhill Lane;
* B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby;
* B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;
* Beechdale Road, from Robins Wood Road-Strelley Road, Nottingham;
* Church Hill, Kirkby;
* Clifton Road, Ruddington;
* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;
* Kirkby Road, Sutton;
* Main Street, Balderton;
* New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;
* Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent.
For further information, see www.nottspeed.com