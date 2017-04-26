COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Assault

Luke Frost, 24, of Hardwick Road East, Worksop. Assaulted a police officer in the execution of her duty. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Storey, 23, of Rampton Hospital, Retford Road, Woodbeck. Assault by beating. Pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

James Lee, 27, of Dominie Cross Road, Retford. Assault. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months and £250 compensation.

Breach

Sheridan Watson, 21, of Newcastle Avenue, Worksop. Entered a pub who were prohibited from doing by a Criminal Behaviour Order. Committed to prison for four weeks and £115 victim surcharge.

Damian Wynn, 29, of Talbot Road, Worksop. Breached a restraining order during the period of a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 10 weeks and £115 victim surcharge.

Alcohol

Daniel Wommack, 30, of Church Street, Bawtry. Driving under the influence of alcohol. He had 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £50 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Richard Powell, 38, of Mulberry Crescent, Carlton in Lindrick. Driving under the influence of alcohol. He had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Drugs

Emily Parker, 21, of The Oval, Retford. Possession of cannabis. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and drugs forfeited and destroyed.