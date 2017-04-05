COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

MOTORING

Cara Davis, 40, of Waterfields, Retford. Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £342, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with four points.

Jake Rodley, 26, of Kendal Close, Worksop. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £346, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Matthew Walker, 19, of Hazelby Road, Creswell. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

fraud

Hayley Johnson, 22, of Sandy Lane, Worksop. Failed to inform the council of a change in circumstances. Committed to prison for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, be under curfew for four months from 7pm to 7am, £115 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

ASSAULT

Karen Hunt, 43, of Rampton Hospital, Woodbeck, Retford. Assaulted a woman by beating her. Fined £140, £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £170 costs.

Ryan Regan, 19, of Cheapside, Worksop. Assaulted a woman by beating her. Community order made, fined £100 and £85 costs.

Darren Dyke, 29, of Rampton Hospital, Woodbeck, Retford. Assaulted a man by beating him. Pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

THEFT

Anthony Layhe, 41, of Dukeries Crescent, Worksop. Stole two bottles of whiskey to the value of £74 and coffee to the value of £60.50 belonging to Sainsburys. Community order made, £134.50 compensation and £85 costs.

ALCOHOL

James Mee, 37, of Lincoln Street, Worksop. Driving with 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £290, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

BREACH

Keith Coward, 33, of Potter Street, Worksop. Failed to comply with the requirements of community order. Order varied, be under curfew for four weeks from 7pm to 7am and pay £65 costs.

Lyndsey Fox, 35, of Queen Street, Worksop. Failed to comply with a criminal behaviour order by having an open can of lager in the street. Committed to prison for one month and £115 costs.

OTHER

Matthew Slack, 30, of Barnes Court, Retford. Had a knife in public. Committed to prison for 12 weeks and £115 victim surcharge.

Juston Reynolds, 40, of Stilwell Gardens, Worksop. Recklessly obtained and disclosed personal data. Fined £400, £40 victim surcharge and £620 costs.