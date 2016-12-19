COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

BREACH

Carl Richardson, 37, of Ely Close, Worksop. Without reasonable excuse, entered Mataln in Worksop with Carla Parrish when prohibited from doing so by a criminal behaviour order. Committed to prison for 14 days and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Bartosz Styrlski, 22, of Cheapside, Worksop. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order. imposed after he was found to be driving while disqualified from obtaining a licence, by failing to be present for curfew monitoring installation. Community order to continue with electronic monitoring.

Jason Otter, 34, of No Fixed Address. Without reasonable excuse, entered Argos in Worksop when prohibited from doing so by a criminal behaviour order, and therein stole a watch to the value of £20.Committed to prison for six weeks. Must also pay a victim surcharge of £115.

THEFT

Stevie Richardson, 35, of Ely Close, Worksop. Jointly with Carl Richardson, stole 14 biscuit tins to the value of £140 belonging to Marks and Spencer. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £40. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and compensation of £70.

Graham Green, 37, of Kingsway Avenue, New Ollerton. Jointly with Nathan Ford, stole Gilette razors, to the value of £170, belonging to Wilkinson’s. Community order made with six month alcohol treatment requirement. Also ordered to pay compensation of £140, £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

MOTORING

Jonathan Nichols, 27, of Chichester Walk, Carlton-in-Lindrick. Drove a car on High Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 81 microgrammes of alcohol ion 100 militlitres of breath, exceeded the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £300. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

Thomas Simpson, 18, of George Street, Worksop. Drove a car on Shrewsbury Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proprotion of it in his breath, namely 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 militlitres of breath, exceeded the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was found to be driving while already disqualified from driving and without an insurance policy in place. Disqualified from driving for 30 months. Community order made with electronic monitoring and curfew requirement. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

OTHER

Jake Smith, 26, of South Avenue, Worksop. Made a telephone call to a woman and conveyed threats for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety. Restraining order made to protect the complainant. Fined £420. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £42.

Emmanuel Staff, 36, of HMP Ranby, Ranby. Possessed inside a prison a device capable of transmitting and receiving images, sounds and information, namely a mobile phone and six sim cards. Committed to prison for one month and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Darren Allsop, 35, of Mercia Close, Worksop. At Retford, fished or took fish otherwise than in accordance with a licence by means of a rod and line. Fined £440. Also ordered to pay court costs of £127 and a victim surcharge of £44.