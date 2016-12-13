COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

MOTORING

Ross Marsden, 26, of Galway Crescent, Retford. Drove a Vauxhall Vectra on Thrumpton Lane after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeded the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £269. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

Andrew Tilbury, 34, of Thoresby Way, Retford. When suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Was also found to be driving a vehicle without an insurance policy in place. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £500. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Wayne Howard, 23, of Main Street, Retford. Drove a Yahama Motorcycle on Great North Road without an insurance policy in place. Banned from driving for one month. Fined £250. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

ASSAULT

Marcin Szecowka, 34, of Langtry Avenue, Carlton-in-Lindrick. Assaulted a man. Discharged conditionally for 12 years. Restraining order imposed to protect the victim. Defendant must also pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Robert Scott, 50, of Carlton Road, Worksop. Assaulted a man. Fined £300. Also ordered to pay £620 in court costs, £50 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge.

Nicola Thackery, 33, of High Road, Worksop. Assaulted a woman. Fined £54. Also ordered to pay £300 in court costs, compensation of £50 and a £30 victim surcharge.

DRUGS

Thomas Clarkson, 30, of Barnes Court, Retford. Had in his possession a quantity of diamorphine, a controlled drug of Class A. Fined £120. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £30. The diamorphine was forfeited and destroyed.

THEFT

Stephen Henry, 47, of Monckton Road, Retford. Stole a Polaroid wireless speaker, to the value of £10, belonging to Asda. Discharged conditionally for six months. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and £10 in compensation.

OTHER

Ryan Starling, 27, of Ringwood, Worksop. Caused a woman to fear that violence would be used against her by sending her abusive text messages. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for a year. Restraining order imposed to protect the complainant. Defendant must also pay a victim surcharge of £115 and court costs of £85.