COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

MOTORING

Luke Yates, 22, of Moorgate, Retford. Caught driving a white transit van on Westfield Road while disqualified from driving or obtaining a licence. Committed to prison for five weeks suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for a further 12 months. Also ordered to pay court costs of £185 and a victim surcharge of £115.

Andrew Naylor, 44, of London Road, Retford. Having been required by or behalf of the chief officer for Nottinghamshire Police, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £660. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £66.

Nathan Simpson, 30, of Newcastle Avenue, Worksop. Having been required by or on behalf of the chief officer for Nottinghamshire Police, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £660. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

FRAUD

Sarah Fisher, 39, of Model Village, Creswell. Dishonestly made a statement, namely that that she did not have a partner and was not living in the same household as her husband, to the Department of Work and Pensions and Bassetlaw District Council in order to obtain Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance, and Housing Benefit. Community order made with electronic monitoring requirement. Also ordered to pay £500 in court costs and a £60 victim surcharge.

ASSAULT

Bobbie Burton, 28, of Potter Street, Worksop. Assaulted a man by beating him. Community order made with drug rehabilitation requirement. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Jake Hawkins, 21, of Taunton Way, Retford. Assaulted a community support officer who was acting in the execution of his duty. Ordered to paycompensation of £50 to the victim.

THEFT

Kelly Camm, 27, of Victoria Road, Worksop. Stole baby formula and shampoo to the value of £42 belonging to Asda. Also stole meat to the estimated value of £190 belonging to Asda and failed to surrender to custody at Mansfield Mangistrates’ Court. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Also ordered to pay £140 in compensation and court costs of £85.

Joanne Bird, 32, of Potter Street, Worksop. Stole Lenore Scent Busters, to the value of £60, belonging to Asda. Committed to prison for 14 days. Also ordered to pay compensation of £60.

Luke Hands, 28, of Queen Street, Retford. Stole DVD’s and coffee to the value of £120.45, belonging to Morrisons. Discharged conditionally for one year. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £20.

BREACH

Carla Parrish, 29, of Hardwick Road East, Worksop. Entered Matalan when prohibited from doing so by a criminal behaviour order. Committed to prison for 14 days suspended for 12 months. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Aaron Somers, 27, of Welbeck Street, Creswell. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend appointments as instructed. Supervision order made with 30 hours of unpaid work. Also ordered to pay court costs of £25.

DRUGS

Jonathan Pearson, 32, of Sandy Lane, Worksop. Had in his possession a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of Class B. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £40.

DISORDER

Rochelle Heslop, 23, of Winifred Street, Rhodesia. Was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Fined £120. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

Kirsty Oakden, 22, of Queen Elizabeth Crescent, Rhodesia. Was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Fined £40. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

OTHER

Elle Smithyman, 18, of Lancastrian Way, Worksop. Dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention or realisation of stolen goods, namely an iPhone 6, knowing it was a stolen item. Fined £60. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.