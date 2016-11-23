COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

THEFT

Jonathan Williams, 35, of Walker Close, New Ollerton. Stole razor blades, tot he value of £32.92, belonging to ASDA. Fined £85. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Richard Hannah, 36, of Elton Road, Creswell. Having entered as a trespasser a building, namely Llyod’s Chemist, stole therein health and beauty items to the value of £378. Committed to prison for three months suspended for 12 months. Also ordered to pay compensation of £378.

DAMAGE

Lewis Macdonald, 25, of Brookside Walk, Bircotes. Without lawful excuse, damaged a Mini Cooper to the value of £1,000. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made. Also ordered to pay compensation of £802.09

FRAUD

Karen Dawson, 37, of Tenby Grove, Worksop. Dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions in the prescribed manner of a change of circumstances which she knew would affect her entitlement to Income Support, Housing Benefit and Council Tax Benefit. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months. Also ordered to pay £120 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £80.

MOTORING

Peter Lawrence, 25, of Claters Close, Retford. Drove a car on a road, namely Arlington Way, while using a hand-held mobile telephone and without a seatbelt. Driving record endorsed with three points. Fined £220. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Muhammed Tasci, 21, of Kiltom Hill, Worksop. Drove a car on a road, namely Sherphard’s Avenue, without an insurance policy in place. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also ordered to pay a £660 fine, court costs of £85 and a £66 victim surcharge. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Maria Cotagliolia, 33, of Cross Street, Langold. Drove a car on a 30mph road, namely High Road, at 36mph. Driving record endorsed with three points. Fined £40. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Leslie Beckett, 57, of Duke Street, Creswell. Drove a car on a 40mph road namely the A1 Trunk Road, at 56mph. Driving record endorsed with four points. Fined £80. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Emily Shepherd, 26, of High Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick. Drove a car on a 30mph road, namely High Road, at 36mph. Driving record endorsed with three points. Fined £60. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

ASSAULT

Jamie Turner, 24, of Rampton Hospital, Retford. Assaulted a male by beating him. Ordered to pay compensation of £50.

MORE TOP STORIES

WORKSOP MUM’S HORROR AFTER THIEVES SWIPE CHRISTMAS PRESENTS: http://www.worksopguardian.co.uk/news/the-thieves-who-stole-christmas-worksop-mum-s-shock-after-burglars-swipe-children-s-presents-1-8252161



TRIBUTES PAID TO POPULAR WORKSOP COUNCILLOR AND ‘TOWN STALWART’ WHO DIED AGED 82: http://www.worksopguardian.co.uk/news/tributes-paid-to-popular-worksop-councillor-who-died-aged-82-1-8254018