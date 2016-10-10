COURT RESULTS: WORKSOP AND RETFORD

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

MOTORING

Ciprian Coman, 22, of Low Town Close, Worksop. Drove a car after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £240. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Aaron Oakley, 23, of Kent Close, Worksop. Drove a car while disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence and without an insurance policy in place. Community order made with curfew and electronic monitoring requirement. Banned from driving for a further 12 months. Must also pay court costs of £85.

Andrew Baker, 31, of Wren Court, Worksop. Drove a car at 37mph in a restricted 30mph zone. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £220. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Rebecca Taylor, 32, of Cavendish Road, Worksop. Drove a car on a public road without an insurance policy in place. Banned from diriving for six months. Fined £120. Also ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Matthew Willloughby, 40, of Osberton Road, Retford. Drove a car at a speed exceeding 50mph in a 50mph zone. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £133. Must also pay £80 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

THEFT

Nathan Proctor, 24, of Straight Mile, Ranby. Damaged a washing machine, fridge freezer and walls to a value unknown belonging to New Roots Housing. Committed to prison for four weeks. Also ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

ASSAULT

Staci Blaber, 27, of Rampton Hospital, Retford. Assaulted a female by beating her. Ordered to pay £250 in compensation and court costs of £85.

Denise Woolford, 52, of Williams Street, Langold. Assaulted a female by beating her. Restraining order made to protect victim. Fined £300. Also ordered to pay £400 in court costs, £50 in compensation and a victim surcharge of £30.