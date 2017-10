A Worksop man accused of hospitalising a man with a single punch will be tried at crown court.

Darren Savage, 28, of Swaledale, denied inflicting greivous bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The attack is alleged to have taken place on June 18, in Worksop.

He was given unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 23.