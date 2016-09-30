Council View: Celebrate with Worksop this weekend

This weekend will see Worksop celebrate Charter Day, with a range of activities taking place on the Old Market Square next to the Town Hall from 10am tomorrow (Saturday).

It’s now 85 years since Worksop became an incorporated town and I am grateful to the Worksop Business Forum and the Charter Trustees for organising this event.

Earlier this year we consulted with residents about recycling and a new garden waste collection scheme.

Following on from this we will be introducing a new paid for garden waste service scheme next spring, which will run from March 2017 to the end of November 2017 and will see fortnightly collections.

The cost will be £30 per year and we are asking residents that are interested in the scheme to register at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/gardenwaste.

If you aren’t online, then you can pick up or request a form from one of our offices.

Last week I attended a reception at the US Ambassador’s residence along with representatives from the Mayflower 400 project.

The reception was an opportunity to celebrate the transatlantic relationship between Britain and America.

It was also one of a series of international events to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower in 2020.

We are determined to ensure that Bassetlaw makes the most of its key role in the birthplace of modern democracy.

Whilst attending the reception I got to spend some time talking with Matthew Barzun, the United States Ambassador, to the UK.

And one of things that was mentioned in our conversation was the Young Leaders UK program.

This is a tremendous opportunity for young people aged 18 -30, with members attending events this year such as a youth Town Hall with President Obama and the Ambassador’s Independence Day Party.

Find out more at https://uk.usembassy.gov/yluk/

Finally, the District Council will be starting its consultation on The Bassetlaw Plan on October 17.

We will be seeking people’s views and ideas on how a new Local Plan should shape the future of Bassetlaw through development over the next 15 years.

This will include looking at issues like how many new houses we need and where these may be built.

The plan will also look at areas for new employment and, when complete, will establish the long term approach to development in the district.

You can find out more by visiting www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/thebassetlawplan.