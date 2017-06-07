Could you be a trustee with Sheffield Theatres?

Sheffield Theatres is currently seeking new trustees to join its board and work alongside the leadership team to help shape the future of the organisation.

Under the leadership of Dan Bates as chief executive, Sheffield Theatres was named the UK’s Regional Theatre of the Year for an unprecedented third time this year.

Last year, the board appointed Robert Hastie to the role of artistic director and his first production, Julius Caesar, recently opened to critical acclaim.

The largest theatre complex outside of London, Sheffield Theatres comprises the iconic Crucible, the Studio and the Lyceum theatres.

It produces and presents a diverse programme of work, including classic and contemporary drama, musicals, comedy, opera and dance on each of its stages.

Last year, more than 400,000 people attended productions at Sheffield Theatres.

Sheffield Theatres is seeking trustees with a diverse background and senior experience from the education, business, environmental, creative and digital sectors.

Applications close on June 22, for more information, visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk