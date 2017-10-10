Could you be a secret millionaire? 24 unclaimed Nottinghamshire estates up for grabs

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance is waiting to be claimed from the government, with some of this owed to people in Nottinghamshire.
Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are more than 24 unclaimed estates with links to Nottinghamshire that could be worth a lot of money.
When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property will be passed on to the Crown as ownerless property. This is called 'Bona Vacantia'.
This could be any type of property, including buildings, money or personal posessions, ranging from very little value to potentially millions.
However, people could entitled to a share of the deceased person's property, or estate, if you're a relative.
The latest release published by the Treasury Solicitor has revealed that there are more than 24 people with unclaimed assets with links to Nottinghamshire.
The details on the value of their estates haven't been published.
When someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following people are entitled to claim the estate:
- husband, wife or civil partner
- children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on
- mother or father
- brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
- half brothers or sisters or their children
- grandparents
- uncles and aunts or their children
- half uncles and aunts or their children
If you notice a name on this list which you think could be a former relative then you could be in for a bit of money.
To register a claim for the estate, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department.
This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree.
If it appears you are entitled to claim the estate, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc.
Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth (if published) who have links to the Nottinghamshire area. If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their estate.
Kathleen Ashley - 03/11/1928
Harry Barker - 14/09/1928
Chun Castledine - 13/08/1929
Gay Charlton - 28/04/1941
Evelyn May Clayton - 14/05/1929
Maria Danielewicz - 15/05/1926
Andrew Flint - 20/11/1962
Dianne Gerrard - 25/02/1968
Jean Jackson - 03/12/1924
Lily Johnson -
Arthur Ernest Bailey Leivers - 24/06/1915
Berris Broderick Mair - 13/01/1910
Praveen Mattu - 17/11/1965
Alexander McGhee - 25/03/1939
Leon Naumowicz - 01/09/1926
Maria Proskurnia - 01/04/1921
Jessie Robinson - 09/03/1911
Joyce Shelton - 31/01/1916
Douglas Smith - 21/02/1919
Michael Joseph Smyth - 17/04/1921
Philip Snowden - 25/11/1947
Eileen Mary Ward - 11/12/1912
Masielyn Lavina Windle - 24/08/1920
Ludwig Zolna - 20/08/1921
