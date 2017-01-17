Community in a state of shock over death of teenage girl in Dinnington

A community is in a state of shock over the death of 16-year-old Leonne Weeks as tributes continue to pour in for the teenager.

The body of the popular youngster was discovered in a lane off Lordens Hill in Dinnington on Monday morning. Detectives arrested an 18-year-old Dinnington man on suspicion of murder on Monday night and he was being questioned today.

Leonne's friend Elizabeth Brown, aged 26, of Dinnington, said at the scene: "She was a quiet girl but loved hanging out with her friends. She was a really nice person. We can't believe this has happened. It's awful."

Meanwhile, a number of floral tributes have also been left at the scene.

One heartbreaking message said: "Miss you so much. Sleep tight. Fly high angel."

Another read: "Can't believe this has actually happened. I'm going to miss you so much. Rest in peace. Love you loads."

One note, addressed to the girl's family, said: "We can't begin to imagine what you are going through."

More than 100 tributes flooded in to the teenager on Facebook, where messages including 'sleep tight you beautiful angel' and 'fly high angel love you, you will be the brightest star' were posted.

Nicky Holland wrote: "RIP Leonne fly high love to all your family at this sad time."

Charlotte Pearson added: "RIP fly high Leonne love you loads and will miss you so much beautiful will be thinking of your family at this sad time."

Courtney Thompson said: "RIP sweetheart, my thoughts are with your family. You will be dearly missed."

Dinnington resident David Hampshaw, aged 77, said: "Dinnington is a fairly quiet place. I have lived here for more than 30 years and you don't see much crime generally. It's quite shocking.

"I don't know the family, but it must be really awful for them."

A woman, who did not want to be named but has run a business in the town for more than a decade, added: "It must be devastating for the family. I can't imagine what they are going through."