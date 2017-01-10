COLUMN: Make safer driver your new year’s resolution, by Leigh Holmes, Notts Fire and Rescue

It only seems like two minutes since I wrote my last column, but here we are, Christmas is gone and the New Year is well and truly under way.

With that comes the annual tradition of making resolutions, and I have a proposition that really won’t take much effort…safer driving.

It’s something I talked about in a column not too long ago, back in November, however it really is more relevant than ever.

Crews from across the service have attended a number of serious collisions in just the last few weeks, and everyone at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service is really keen to get the message across about road safety.

Taking extra care on the roads doesn’t take any extra effort, and doesn’t cost anything – so surely that makes it a worthwhile New Year’s resolution?

Just by taking extra care, not allowing yourself to get distracted, driving to the road conditions and ensuring you (and your passengers) always wear seatbelts, you could make a massive difference.

Add this to ensuring you never drink and drive, and you really will have made a big contribution to road safety across Nottinghamshire.

As part of your new resolution, you could also take a look at a video that your Nottinghamshire Emergency Services produced just before Christmas.

It consists of spokesmen from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service – and has been put together as a plea urging people across the county to #DriveToArrive.

If you get two minutes, search NottsFire on YouTube and take a look.

If you do take on this resolution, and do watch the video, thank you. However I do have one more favour to ask.

In addition to driving safer, I would also advise that people take extra care around open water this winter.

The cold temperatures that make our roads more dangerous can also lead to lakes icing over, and I would definitely urge people not to let their children try playing on an iced over lake – no matter how safe it looks.

Not only is the water extremely cold, but there is no telling what could be under there. With all that said, all that remains is for me to say happy new year to all.

