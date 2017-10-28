COLUMN: Hit the road for a break with a difference

Whenever driving holidays come up in conversation, it’s always the world-famous road trips such as Route 66 in the U.S. and Australia’s Great Ocean Road that spring to mind.

However it’s worth taking into account the great drives that are, in comparison, right on our doorstep in Europe...

• Conor Pass, Ireland

For an excellent Emerald Isle drive, seek out the Conor Pass. Running from southern end of the Dingle Peninsula toward Brandon Bay, this narrow road winds its way through verdant vistas that will make you feel like you’re in a fairytale. Stop near the summit of Mount Brandon for breathtakingly scenic views,

• Stelvio Pass, Italy

Close to the border between Italy and Switzerland, the Stelvio Pass is located in the Ortler Alps at an elevation of almost 3,000m above sea level. Once named as the ‘greatest driving road in the world’ by Top Gear, the route was named as a road trip that would satisfy every car-lover’s fantasy.

• Nürburgring, Germany

Some would call Nürburgring the most notorious racetrack in the world, but for those looking for a unique drive, the 13-mile route has a second life as a toll road when it’s not busy hosting race cars.

Gain entry for a relatively cheap price, fasten your seatbelt and hit the throttle, as you prepare to take on this unique track that passes landmarks including the Caracciola Karussell and Flugplatz on the way.

• Les Corniches, France

France’s Les Corniches offer a set of three different drives at three different altitudes.

Providing a choice of scenic tours through the breathtaking French Riviera, the routes give drivers many opportunities to take in the beautiful French countryside also gives the opportunity for a pitstop in Monaco to see what the amazing city offers.

These European routes are sure to make your trip unforgettable. Car hire is available with Holiday Extras as well as a range of airport essentials.

For more information, please visit www.HolidayExtras.com or call 0800 1313 777.