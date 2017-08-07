COLUMN:Big Notts welcome on horizon for Tour of Britain

The biggest free-to-attend sporting event ever to come to Nottinghamshire is just weeks away.

With the Tour of Britain due to pass more than 45 towns and villages across the county – including Edwinstowe, Worksop, Eastwood, Watnall, Scooby, and Retford - communities are working hard to make sure tour riders get a big welcome on Wednesday, September 6.

I’m delighted to hear that schools, parish councils, businesses and cycling clubs are gearing up for the event with teams creating bunting, flags and yellow bikes.

Not only will it be a chance to see some of the world’s top cyclists, it’s an opportunity to tell the story of Nottinghamshire to the rest of the world. Millions of people will be tuned in and TV helicopters will tracking the race - so it’s a great opportunity to create “land art”, where fields, hills, market squares and car parks are transformed into unusual art displays.

The D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum will celebrate the race passing through Eastwood. Not only will they be dressed as Victorians and handing out cake to race supporters, they are also planning on opening their doors for free tours from 11am until 3.30pm.

In a school in Collingham, pupils will line the streets and put on a giant bike wheel display – made up of large, brightly coloured spinning parachutes - to catch the attention of the TV helicopter.

In Edingley, organisers are aiming to set the record for the most yellow bikes in any village, in homage to the Tour de France yellow jersey. In Newstead Village, locals are planning bike-themed art displays.

