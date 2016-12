Expect a cold and breezy day with sunshine on Thursday, December 22.

The Met Office has forecast a cold and breezy with sunshine and only some isolated showers.

The region will see a mainly dry and bright day with a light southwesterly wind. Forecasters said there would be "plenty of sunshine, but also a chance of the odd shower mainly occurring in the west."

Becoming dry and cold tonight, with clear spells during the evening, and a chance of frost as temperatures drop to zero degrees.