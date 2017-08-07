Classic vehicles for the Air Ambulance

Have your say

A special transport rally is being organised in Beckingham to help raise money for the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Anyone can turn up on the day to display a vehicle and organisers expect a diverse variety of vehicles on the day Including custom American trucks, rally cars, supercars and classic scooters to name a few.

Trophy and prize categories include best in show, best car pre 1987, best car post 1987, best bike/trike and best alternative vehicle.

The event will take place at Beckingham Hall playing field on Saturday, August 19 and admission on the day will be a minimum donation of £2 per vehicle both for display and non-display.

As well as the vehicles, there will be a large children’s play area and refreshments,

For details, visit the website at www.BeckinghamTR@gmail.com