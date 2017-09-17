Church to mark Reformation anniversary with music day

St Saviour’s Church in Retford is preparing to mark the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

On Saturday, October 14, from 9.30am to 5.30pm, Andy Watts, of the Carnival Band, will lead a workshop exploring the musical legacy of Martin Luther and its development in England into the west gallery style.

Then at 7pm, the church will host a special commemoration service, open to the public and led by the Reverend Paulina Hlawiczka, featuring performances of music rehearsed during the day.

The workshop has space for up to 50 singers and instrumentalists and costs £10 including lunch – to book, go visit www.trinitycircuit.net/events

The event come ahead of the official anniversary on Tuesday, October 31, when churches worldwide will reflect on a moment which split the Catholic church and created the Protestant tradition.

It began when the German monk Luther nailed his revolutionary interpretation of biblical teachings to the door of a chapel in Wittenberg.

It eventually led the Pilgrims to depart for America, a story Bassetlaw churches will remember with events throughout November.