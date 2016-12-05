Christmas trees and pilgrims are a big draw at Worksop Priory

More than 1,000 visitors came to Worksop Priory for the annual Christmas Tree Festival which, for the first time, included an exhibition on the Separatists and Mayflower Pilgrims.

Father Nicholas Spicer also celebrated his birthday during the week-long event.

Visitors of all ages enjoyed the colourful display of more than 30 Christmas trees from local organisations, including Worksop Rotary, Bassetlaw Food Bank, Joel, The Complete Package, Church Bellringers, The Crossing, Worksop WI, Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Bassetlaw Hospice, Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Services and Bluebell Wood.

The Pilgrims Exhibition was part of Bassetlaw Council’s theme of Rebels and Religion and told the story of the Separatists who left England to go to Holland, some of whom ended up as the Mayflower Pilgrims.

The Mayflower Compact, which was drawn up and signed, by people from in and around Bassetlaw, is acknowledged as the basis for the United States Constitution.

Worksop Priory also featured in the Separatists debate through its vicar, Richard Bernard, who sympathised with the Separatists, but became part of the Puritan movement.

His daughter, Mary, married Roger Williams, a baptist, and together they travelled to the New World and eventually founded what is now Rhode Island State.