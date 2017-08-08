Choir grant hits right note with Nottinghamshire pupils

Have your say

Nottinghamshire schoolchildren will soon be on song thanks to a £10,000 grant from national education charity the Ernest Cook Trust.

The grant will support the charity National Youth Choirs of Great Britain in developing choral singing in the county’s secondary schools over the next two years.

The programme has already started working with students and teachers from six schools, including Outwood Academy Portland in Worksop.

“We are delighted that the Ernest Cook Trust has awarded us a generous grant in support of our Widening Access and Engagement Programme,” said Ben Parry, NYCGB’s director.

“This grant will ensure young singers have the opportunity to pursue their passion at the highest level.”