Child minder stole Christmas gifts from TK Maxx in Mansfield

A child minder stole from TK Maxx in Mansfield in a bid to show her family she “was OK and could provide Christmas presents,” a court heard.

Eva Gromek, 59, of Watson Avenue, Mansfield, admitted theft when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Staff at the store stopped her carrying food, clothing, cosmetics and other items, worth £252, on December 11.

The goods were recovered, but they were not resellable, the court heard.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said: “She doesn’t know what came over her as to why this incident occured.

“Financially things are very difficult for her at the moment. She shows genuine remorse.

“She wanted to show her family in Poland that she was OK and that she could provide Christmas presents to her children and grandchildren.”

Gromek had been invited to come to the UK to work as a child minder in November 2015, said Ms Neale.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £125 compensation, as well as court costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.