CHARTER DAY: Re-live historic day in 1931 more independence was given to Worksop

The historic day Worksop was granted a Town Charter will be brought back to life in a grand re-enactment celebration this weekend.

Saturday, October 1 marks the day thousands of Worksop residents lined the streets as the Charter was brought to the town by train from London by Malcolm Macdonald, the MP at the time, in 1931.

Malcolm Macdonald, Worksop MP in 1931, brings the Charter to Worksop from London.

About 7,500 children in the town were given treats such as a Charter Tea and a Charter Beaker in celebration of the event, which saw Worksop established as an independent borough, giving it increased powers of government following several years of campaigning and an application to King Georve V.

Now, 85 years later, the town’s Charter trustees and Worksop Business Forum have joined forces to help Worksop re-live the momentous occasion.

The Priory Church bells will ring out as they did almost a century ago, as the Charter Trustees travel from Worksop railway station to the town centre.

And at about 10am there will be a speech by Gwynneth Jones, the town’s Charter Mayor.

Visitors will be able to view items and history displays in the Town Hall’s Ceres Suite – many of which have been donated by residents.

There will be entertainment galore in Civic Square, which will be transformed into a fairground, with stalls, a choir and band.

Philip Jackson, Worksop Business Forum chairman, said: “Charter day in 1931 was a massive event – people turned out in their hundreds to celebrate.

“It was an honour to be asked by the Charter trustees and Charter mayor to help with the celebration.

“While researching this event, it became clear there is much little-known history in Worksop, so we must endeavour to bring the town’s history back to life for future generations.”

Worksop’s charter mayor, Councillor Gwynneth Jones, Bassetlaw District Council chairman and member for Worksop North, said: “I am delighted that we are able to celebrate 85 years of Worksop being an Incorporated Town.

“The Charter Trustees are extremely grateful for the support of the Worksop Business Forum and their chairman, Philip Jackson, in organising the event.

“As a Worksop councillor, I am very proud of the town and I look forward to Charter Day becoming an established event on the calendar in the years to come.

“I hope people can find the time to come down to the Town Hall and Old Market Square tomorrow, enjoy the choirs and marching band and find out a bit more about the history of our town.”

From the Worksop Guardian, October 2, 1931: “This number of the Worksop Guardian celebrates the Incorporation of the Town and its advancement by virtue of the Charter signed by HM King George V to the dignity and position of a Municipal Borough, or a “mayor town” as it would have been styled in former days.”