Charlotte has been named Housing Professional of the Year

An ‘inspirational role model’ at West Lindsey District Council has scooped a top accolade from her peers at a regional awards ceremony.

Charlotte Welch, 30, from Gainsborough, was recognised by the Chartered Institute of Housing at a glittering regional awards ceremony.

The housing officer, was nominated by her peers for her ‘innovative and solution focused’ approach to her role.

Charlotte who has a degree in journalism, started at the council in 2013 as an apprentice.

Prior to this she had been made redundant from a steel manufacturing company and had been out of work for 18 months.

Charlotte said: “It was tough being out of work for so long and I knew that I needed to start again.

“Some may say taking the apprenticeship was a step back - but for me it was a step forward to re-train in a new area and to secure full time work.”

Her knowledge of the housing industry was quite limited when she joined the team but she has worked hard to upskill and has embraced a number of training and development opportunities.

Charlotte has developed her understanding of complex housing legislation and process and now advises the team on new ways of working.

She also advises on housing and homelessness prevention and carries out data analysis to inform the work of the team.

During her time in her role Charlotte has led and implemented changes to improve the nominations performance of a registered provider, created and delivered training programmes, built and maintained trust among partners boosting joint projects and completed ongoing performance and policy compliance checks.

Charlotte will now be entered into the National Chartered Institute of Housing awards.

She said: “My time within Housing has had and will continue to have a lasting impact on me and has ignited my passion and drive when it comes to making a lasting difference and driving forward positive changes.

“I have been privileged enough to work with my organisation, West Lindsey District Council, to help enable the community I both live and work in, lead full and rewarding lives in homes located in a thriving prosperous community.

“It’s an exciting time for me and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Sarah Troman, Strategic Lead for Housing and Regeneration at the council, nominated Charlotte for the award.

She said: “Charlotte carries out her role with passion, enthusiasm and such professionalism.

“She is realistic with customers and her knowledge base is excellent.

“She is happy to go the extra mile for customers where it is needed and is able to advise on other areas of support which may be relevant for households.

“This award means so much to her and we are all immensely proud of her. Well done.”

Councillor Jessie Milne, member champion for housing at the council, welcomed the news.

She said: “This is a great example of how apprenticeships work to not only get people into employment but to upskill.

“I am pleased that Charlotte’s development at the council’s has been positive and it’s great that she is shining a spot light on the council for her professional commitment and achievement.

“On behalf of the council, I would like to congratulate her and wish her well at the national awards.”

The Chartered Institute of Housing is the largest awarding body for housing qualifications in the UK.

Its qualifications are qualifications are designed, quality assured and accredited by s team of housing and education specialists recognised as the most relevant qualifications in housing by employers across the industry.