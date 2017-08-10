Charlie and Sam are ready to help Bluebell Wood

Worksop brothers Charlie and Sam Shepherd have signed up to help families in the town facing the toughest of times because they’ve just joined Bluebell Wood’s brand new fundraising club for under-16s.

By raising money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, Charlie, 13, and Sam, 11, will be helping to make a difference to children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions in Worksop and north Nottinghamshire.

The Bluebell Wood Fun-draising Club helps young people with ideas for raising money, by giving them tips, support and backing them all the way, whatever they choose to do.

Sam, who has just finished year six at Holy Family Catholic Primary School, has already raised more than £60 by running a stall at the school’s summer picnic at its annual sports day.

Older brother Charlie, who can often be seen helping their mum Melanie Rose, a community fundraiser for the children’s hospice, at Bluebell Wood events, is also set to get his own fund raising ideas underway.

Every penny raised by the boys will help Bluebell Wood families make special memories together, from arts and crafts and music making to meeting unusual animals and special movie nights.

Melanie said: “I know first-hand the huge difference that every penny can make, so I’m really proud of the boys for choosing to join the fundraiser club and do their bit for a cause close to the hearts of many families in and around Worksop.”

Sally Baker, community fundraising manager at Bluebell Wood added: “We’d like to give a big welcome to Charlie and Sam.

“We’re sure, with all the fundraising know-how that runs in the family, they’ll be brilliant members of our fundraising club and we’re really looking forward to having them both on board. ”

Once new members have made their first donation, Bluebell Wood sends each person a special fundraising pack with their own club T-shirt.

Parents with children interested in getting involved in Bluebell Wood Fun-draising can email Sally Baker on sally.baker@bluebellwood.org for more details, or visit www.bluebellwood.org/fun-draisingclub