Charity match to be held in memory of Worksop football fan

A charity football match will be played in memory of a 23-year-old Worksop man who died from cancer last year.

Aerospace engineering graduate Liam Buckley lost his battle with bowel cancer in October 2015.

Football-mad Liam used to play for East Midlands United, and just before he died he took part in a five-a-side match with his former teammates.

The match is now set to be repeated in his honour on Friday, October 21 at 6pm to raise money for the charity of the winning team’s choice.

Liam’s parents, Janet and Darren Buckley, are urging anyone who used to play football with their son to come along and take part or cheer players on during the match, which will be held at North Nottinghamshire Arena on Eastgate.

The Worksop community rallied round to raise funds for Liam before his death, helping towards the £3,000 target which meant he could have a holiday in Bridlington and spend quality time with his loved ones.

Liam’s family have since gone on to raise hundreds of pounds for charity.