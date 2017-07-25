Charity golf day for Cash for Kids was a big success

A charity golf day helped raise more than £4,000 for Cash for Kids.

S2S Group of Manvers in Rotherham sponsored the day which was held at Lindrick Golf Club and in total £4,390.62 was raised for their chosen charity.

Volunteers at Barclay’s branch in Worksop also price matched some of the fundraising with £1,000 of their own - helping deliver the final total.

S2S Director, Chris Hare, said: “Cash for Kids is a great cause and we are delighted to be fundraising for them as our Charity of the Year.

“We are celebrating our 30th anniversary with a number of events and competitions, but we wanted to mark the occasion by doing something on a larger scale for Cash for Kids. £4,390.62 is a final amount we are very proud of and hopefully just the beginning of our 2017 total for the charity.”

Fundraising activities included a silent auction and an envelope raffle, with access to a Portuguese Villa up for grabs.

Chris added: “On behalf of S2S, I would like to thank all the teams who participated and donated, the volunteers and all the staff at Lindrick Golf Club. The chance to play on a course that once hosted the Ryder Cup was an added bonus.”