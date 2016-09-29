Charities can apply for a share of £100,000

Yorkshire Building Society members’ small change could make a big difference to charities and good causes in Gainsborough.

The Society’s branch, in Market Place, is taking part in Small Change Big Difference Month where people can nominate their favourite local charity or good cause for the chance to bag a £100 donation.

The Society will be donating a total of £100,000 to charities or good causes that matter most to the people living in the communities it serves.

Nominations can be submitted in the branch up until Saturday, October 15, with successful charities and good causes being notified in November.

For more information visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation.