Chance to win £1,500 for your school in story contest

Children from Gainsborough aged between four and 11 are being invited to write a short story, with a maximum of 200 words, or poem inspired by winter or Christmas, for a chance to win £1,500 for their school.

The Write Christmas competition will select the top 50 entries from across the UK to be published in a special free-to-download e-book, to be released in December.

In addition, one overall winner will receive a £1,500 grant for their school to spend on books or writing equipment.

Two runners-up will each secure a £250 each for their schools.

Both the winner and the runners-up will also get a stocking full of festive treats worth £50 for themselves.

The stories or poems will be judged by author Sam Hay and a representative from www.cartridgesave.co.uk

For full details and how to enter, visit www.cartridgesave.co.uk/printwhatmatters/write-christmas

The closing date for entries is December 5.